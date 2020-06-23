Guess who this girl is?

By Sanskriti Media

Versatile Ayushmann Khurrana does it again - plays father, son, and his son’s wife in an ad going viral! The Dum Laga Ke Haisha is now seen playing the role of a girl yet again after his superhit movie Dream Girl in which he pretended to be a girl while talking to men on the phone. Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his versatility and he never fails to impress us either with his clutter-breaking film subjects or his remarkable on-screen characters! He always pushes the benchmark even in his advertisements as clearly evident in the three different looks that he pulled off for this.

Ayushmann plays three different roles in the ad! He plays the role of a father, the son and even his wife in the advertisement! Ayushmann will be seen as a girl after Dream Girl directed by Raaj Shandilya, his blockbuster film and he is unrecognizable in the video! He wears white salwar-kameez, lipstick and also flirts with the husband, played by Ayushmann himself!

As a father, Ayushmann sports spectacles and salt-pepper hair and wears kurta-pyjama. He is smeared in mud and his looks are extremely unique! His third look sees him play his age and it seems like he is trying his hand in cooking and impressing his wife, which is also played by him! His shirt is smeared with food and he is looking to impress his wife. No wonder the ad and the images of his looks are going viral!

