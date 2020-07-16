Hey Radhika, where is the mask?

By Sanskriti Media

Radhika Apte must have had a sumptuous lunch at a London eatery after stepping out of lockdown. Apte is in Old Blighty with her husband and Avant Garde violinist and composer Benedict Taylor. The actress also decided to post some pictures with the restaurant chef Surendramohan, but wasn’t wearing a mask.

“What better than to come out of lockdown and eat at the restaurant! Chef Surendramohan and his staff were very generous. I would like to come back with friends soon,” she mentioned.

While the London’s medical officer for health has not made it compulsory for anyone to wear masks, the social distancing factor was still missing.

“Hey where is the mask and shouldn’t you be following the same norms of social distancing and setting up the right benchmark for millions of followers?” commented one of her fans on her social media handle.

Others were a bit reckless and ended up calling her names as well.

There may not be social distancing but there is a lot of social media distancing on Radhika’s account!

