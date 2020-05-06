How Bachchan shot the KBC promo himself!

By Sanskriti Media

If you are Amitabh Bachchan, you can do anything - well that audience surely thinks so… and now the legendary actor has also proved it at the age of 77.

For the first time in his career, Amitabh shot a promo for the iconic TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati which is in its record 20th year at the moment.

There was a director for the shoot – but then Nitesh Tiwari who had earlier directed Amitabh Bachchan in Bhoothnath 2 was directing the superstar remotely.

Here is how it panned out.

Nitesh Tiwari planned the promo first and then decided to experiment it on himself. “Shooting the film was a challenge. I shot the scratch film with myself and shared it with Mr Bachchan, for him to get an idea about my vision. After which Mr Bachchan shot the entire film at home, all by himself,” reveals Tiwari who has also directed the iconic film Dangal.

The video will air soon on Sony TV, where the show is being telecast and the promos are expected to be on air from May 9-22 where Bachchan will be asking a question every day for two weeks.

A lot of other processes are also expected to be held through the digital arm of the channel – Sony Liv where online auditions including a GK test and digital submission will take place.

Interestingly the current campaign for KBC looks at the carnage left behind by the Coronavirus with a tagline – Har cheez ko break lag sakta hai – sapnon ko nahi. (everything has a break, except dreams)

