How Corona affected Ranveer most

By Sanskriti Media

Well, hold your horses. Our ‘baba’ Ranveer Singh is hale and hearty, but the film has affected four of the film projects that Ranveer is connected to. Films like Sooryavanshi, Takht, ’83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar have all been affected in one way or the other.

“It is extremely unlucky that all the films that he is associated with have been affected. While he has an extended cameo in Sooryavanshi, he has the lead role in Kabir Khan’s ’83 which is one of his dream roles. The release date of both of these films were postponed in the wake of the Corona Virus. Hence now the Yrf produced film Jayeshbhai Jordaar has been slotted for a release on October 2 to ensure that there is enough gap between his other films. Thankfully the producers had not fixed a prior date for the release. In terms of his shoots – the shooting off Takht which was to also happen in Italy and France apart from Rajasthan has been postponed because the producers realised last week that it would be in the best interests of everyone concerned,” says sources.

Interestingly Karan Johar is the producer of both Sooryavanshi and Takht and has also been affected because the shooting of his other production Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji also had to be postponed.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.