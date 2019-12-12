How Kareena convinced Saif!

By Sanskriti Media

Saif Ali Khan was a guest on Kareena Kapoor’s Season 2 of her radio show What Women Want and the actor husband of Bebo spoke about the way he looks at her as a wife or a mother. But then convincing Saif was a big ask for Bebo.

“In fact, he was the toughest of them all. He kept asking so many questions. ‘Why should I come? Why do you want me on your show? What Will I do there? What will we talk about?’ etc. He is my husband, but he does a lot of drama. He finally managed to convince him, but he troubled us a lot,” laughs Kareena in hindsight.

The actress, however, says that the nawab swells with pride at her work, but doesn’t display it. “Saif is always very proud of me in a very silent way. He is always smiling and silently watching me at work.

The other man in Kareena’s life – little Tim or Taimur Ali Khan has also started understanding his mother now. “He travels with me sometimes when I am working now and understands that I have to work. So when I tell him that I need to go for my shoot, he even says, ‘have a good show!’ I am sure when he grows up he will quickly understand what women want,” says Kareena.