How to replace Rishi Kapoor?

Sanjay Dutt may have worked with Rishi Kapoor in films like Hathyaar, Sahibaan and Agneepath earlier and is sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera – and he was all set to share space with Rishi again in the Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan directed film Pandit Galli Ka Ali, when Sr Kapoor left us.

Dutt is playing one of the two pivotal roles in the film and was planning to sort out shooting dates with Rishi Kapoor somewhere in the future when the actor passed away.

“Rishiji was a wonderful performer apart from being a great human being and he fitted the role in the film quite well. In fact, he was very excited about the film and had spoken to me a few times about it. Duttsaab (Sanjay) and he shared a great equation. It will be a tough ask now to see who can exactly fit into his shoes because I had already started imagining him say all his lines in the film. I have to convince myself to think about the actor all over again,” says Chauhan.

The late actor was also slated to work in the Deepika Padukone starrer and the remake of the Hollywood film The Intern and the announcement on the project had been made, but no director had been attached to the film. His other film Sharmaji Namkeen with Juhi Chawla is also in the post production stages.

Incidentally Irrfan Khan expired a day before Rishi Kapoor and director Anand Gandhi just announce that he would be approaching Sushant Singh Rajput to replace Irrfan in his film.

