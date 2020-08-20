Ileana cruises

By Sanskriti Media

Ileana D Cruz is excited about her change of image. Ileana was seen in the role of a plain housewife opposite Ajay Devgn in Raid. She has essayed glamorous characters earlier, but she still had a lot of romantic scenes and songs with Ajay in the film. Now she will be seen again in Ajay Devgn’s production The Big Bull. Ileana essays the role of a stock market analyst and has a very serious look in the film. She is also seen wearing spectacles in the movie.

“Of late, Ileana has started picking up roles that do not necessarily have to be about glamour. Her glamorous pictures are for the time being reserved for her social media platforms that is often frequented by her fans. But for the big screen, Ileana who is a good actress as well also by virtue of essaying several roles in films has picked up some serious roles in between her glamour doses as well,” say sources. Ileana was first a south star having worked in 18 films there before making her Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu’s film Barfi. Later on she stuck to Bollywood – working in films like Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Main Tera Hero, Happy Ending, Rustom, and Mubarkaan before working with Ajay Devgn in Badshaaho.

Ileana who finds herself associated in a lot of films backed by or starring Ajay Devgn has been spoilt for choice for sure. The only other film without Ajay Devgn that Ileana has done in the past four years is the Anees Bazmee directed Pagalpanti.

