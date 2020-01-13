Injured Shahid returns with a skeleton mask

By Sanskriti Media

Shahid Kapoor was back in Mumbai with a skeleton mask accompanied by a worried wife Mira Rajput after an injury scare put the shooting of the film Jersey on hold.

Shahid was shooting some cricket scenes and had rehearsed perfectly. But then during the shot a ball rose unexpected from the pitch and hit him on the lower lip and cut open a wife gash with the blood rushing out of it. The gash was sutured by a local doctor, but wife Mira landed very soon in Chandigarh to take care of her husband. "Mira reached as soon as he heard about the injury and wanted him to return to Mumbai and rest rather than remain in Chandigarh. She also wanted to take care of her husband and be a doting wife like how he is a caring husband," says our source.

Shahid's skeleton mask, also displayed the actor's sense of humour as she chose to wear that rather than try his cover his entire face when the waiting paps captured him at the airport when he returned.