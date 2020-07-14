Ishaan excels in BBC series

By Sanskriti Media

From the time Ishaan Khatter starred in Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Cloud in 2017, followed by Karan Johar’s Dhadak in 2018, not only did the talented actor garner a lot of praises, he even won awards for his performances. Though Ishaan took a decent amount of time to choose his next project, when he did, he left his fans excited. His next is the upcoming drama by BBC called A Suitable Boy which has been adapted from Vikram Seth’s novel of the same name and is directed by Mira Nair.

Ever since the film’s first look, where a mesmerized Ishaan Khatter was seen passionately staring at the gorgeous Tabu, the industry, as well as fans, began showering praises over the actor and since then the buzz around Ishaan’s character has grown stronger. To keep the excitement high, the talented actor also kept treating us with some throwback pictures and videos of him prepping for the series. The teaser shows a dapper looking Ishaan creating the right impact with his character and leaving his fans wanting for more. Expressing his excitement, Ishaan said, "A Suitable Boy has been an enriching experience and I’m ever so excited for people to see it. Maan is one of the most interesting characters I’ve read and portraying him on screen has been a delight."

Being the heartthrob that he is, Ishaan has made many hearts skip a beat with his performances earlier and this time to the actor will charm us with his never-seen-before avatar. The drama is said to be a six-part series and has been shot in India majorly Lucknow and Maheshwar. Other than A Suitable Boy, Ishaan also has a romantic action thriller with Ananya Pandey, Khaali Peeli in the pipeline.

