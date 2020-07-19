Janhvi gets Akshay and John’s slot

By Sanskriti Media

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, is now using the Independence Day slot left vacant by ‘deshbhakts’ Akshay Kumar and John Abraham thanks to the lockdown.

Gunjan will now be out on an OTT platform on August 12. The film, which was initially designed for the big screen with shoots in Georgia – the location changed because of the Kashmir situation then, opted for the digital route as the movie halls have still been shot for over four months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The film is a patriotic story and everyone associated with the film felt that India's Independence Week was the best date for the film release. The Sharan Sharma helmed biopic revolves around the life and the wartime efforts of Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena who, along with Srividya Rajan, became the first Indian two women fighter pilots to enter the war zone. Gunjan’s job was to save soldiers from precarious positions and bring them to safety during the Kargil War in 1999. The officer was later honoured with the Shaurya Vir Chakra,” say sources.

The film also features Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in supporting roles of Gunjan’s father and brother, respectively along with Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza.

Janhvi Kapoor’ next release after this would be Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao.

