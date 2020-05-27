John Abraham to remake Malayalam superhit

John Abraham is all set to produce the Hindi remake of the blockbuster Malayalam action thriller - Ayyappanum Koshiyum under the banner of his film production JA Entertainment. Directed by Sachy and starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon, the film received much praise and was a huge success when it released earlier this year. The film was about a senior cop called Ayyappan and a constable called Koshi com comes to the Attapadi police station with a motive and the ensuing clash between the two. John himself is a half Malayali and it is not clear which of the roles he will be playing in the film in its remake if he decides to act in it.

“It is an entertaining film that strikes a perfect balance between action, thrill and a good story. We are keen to bring such appealing stories to our audience. By doing what we do with dedication and focus, we hope to make a truly engaging film with this remake. This film also fits right into our future plans as we believe that the Hindi film industry will bounce back with entertaining projects after the Covid19 crisis,” says John.

With Ayyappanum Koshiyum, JA Entertainment adds to its list of films across genres that have pushed the envelope, gaining both box office success and critical acclaim. Right from producing the cult Vicky Donor, to films like Rocky Handsome and Force 2, apart from political thrillers Madras Café and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, followed by the gritty Batla House, John has a bulging kitty already.

John will be seen next fin films like Mumbai Saga, Attack, Satyamev Jayate 2 as well as Ek Villain 2. He is also in the process of acquiring other projects and singing some more fresh projects as well which will happen only when the coast is clear after the Covid 19 fear clears.

