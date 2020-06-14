John and Emraan to restart shoot in a month

By Sanskriti Media

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi along with Gulshan Grover and the others are all set to be in at Telangana to shoot for the final schedule of their film Mumbai Saga from July 12. The film has a schedule for less than a fortnight and will be following rules laid down by the Telangana government of having an inhouse crew under 40 people to enable the shoot take place smoothly.

While Mumbai’s Film City a.k.a Dadassaheb Phalke Chitranagri is still not sure when to allow film shoots to take placed there, Sanjay Gupta has planned the final schedule of his film Mumbai Saga at Ramoji Rao at Hyderabad. “We chose Ramoji Film City as it’s very safe to shoot as well and it’s self-contained,” affirms Sanjay Gupta.

A mandatory order laid down by the Telangana Government also specifies that apart from the regular hand sanitisation, gloves and facemask, shoots will also need to have a thermal screening and an ideal downloading of the Arogya Setu App.

Gupta has already edited most of the film that was already show remotely with the editor of his film and should be ready by early august with a locked edit.

Meanwhile BN Tiwari, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) says that they have no order from the Maharashtra Government on the exact date of resumption of shoots. “No, we have not got any details on when the shoots can resume. A lot of people want to shoot at Film City, because of the availability of large spaces, but the government may only give us a nod by the end of June. While some production houses have already started planning, even Film City cannot allot dates till there is an official notification,” says Tiwari.

