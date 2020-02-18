Kangana Ranaut in Tejas

By Sanskriti Media

Kangana Ranaut may have impressed the critics with Panga – but not the bank officials. But the actress who shone earlier in Manikarnika and will now look forward to the release of two other films – Thalaivi and Dhaakkad, just put out the first look of her film Tejas where she will be seen in the role of an airforce pilot.

Interestingly Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor also essays the role of an airforce pilot in the film Gunjan Saxena: Kargil Girl which is produced by Karan Johar and directed by Sharan Sharma. Sarvesh Mewara who was to direct the now shelved Gulab Jamun with Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for Anurag Kashyap is helming the film produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Tejas is the story of a daring fighter pilot, played by Kangana Ranaut. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defense forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. Incidentally Tejas is also the name of the indigenously manufactured aircrafts that were to replace the MIG 21s. “Very often the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. Tejas is a film where I have the honor of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot that puts country before self. I hope we instill a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this film. I am looking forward to the journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie on this one,” says Kangana.

Ronnie who tasted enemy blood and box office success with Uri: The Surgical Strike is back with another film with a dash of deshbhakti. “We made an army-centric/army-based film with Uri: The Surgical Strike. Tejas is our dedication to the brave fighter pilots of the Indian Air Force, who always put the country first. We are excited and honored to share this brave story with viewers and hope it inspires many more women to join the Air Force” says Ronnie Screwvala. Tejas is set to go on floors this summer and is all set to release in April 2021.

