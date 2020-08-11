Karan Johar’s Takht in trouble

By Sanskriti Media

Karan Johar announced his dream project Takht exactly two years ago on August 9, 2018. With a multitude of stars in it, one felt that it was the biggest ever cast announced. Two years have passed and the film has not gone on the sets for a variety of reasons, prompting the film industry itself to think whether the film can now be made in the immediate future.

The starcast looks like this: The men in the film are Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal - three actors who have been in the thick of action and stardom in Bollywood. The actresses list comprises Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar.

Karan Johar was also all set to prove his mettle again after a not so great Ae Dil Hai Mushkil specially after some spectacular box office successes. There was the casting issue first followed by sorting out their dates. Meanwhile there was a controversy about the writer of Takht – Hussain Haidry who tweeted some controversial stuff from his social media account. That led to a lot of backlash and anger from people who wanted Karan to throw the writer out of the film. At that time Karan also had to tell the world that he was the very man who had made films like Kesari as well as My Name is Khan and he did not need to prove his patriotism. Incidentally the tweet and the account got deleted.

Later on, Karan was to shoot at Florence in Italy, when the lockdown happened, he had to cancel all the plans of shooting the film and cancelled it at that time.

Karan in an interaction in May did mention that Takht will be made, but he wasn’t sure when. And now after he has gone into hibernation, we wonder when he will make the next announcement about his film.

Sources in the film industry say that the team at Dharma Productions is now thinking whether to continue making the film immediately to move to other projects and revive the film at the right time when he can make it the way he really wants in the location of his choice and with all his choicest actors in place.

Meanwhile his latest release Gunjan Saxena starring Janhvi Kapoor is out on a streaming platform to some very good reviews.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.