Kareena celebrates Pompy’s birthday

By Sanskriti Media

Make-up artiste Pompy a.k.a Purushottam Hans has been with actress Kareena Kapoor for a while now ever since the two started working a decade and a half ago during the making of the film Kambakht Ishq. Kareena and her team including Pompy was shooting in freezing locales in north India for their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha when they realised it was Pompy’s birthday. The work had to go on, so the team decided to celebrate his birthday on the set. Kareena asked for a cake and got Pompy to cut it and enthusiastically celebrated the birthday.

“Kareena looks after her team rather well and Pompy is an old hand. So she decided to celebrate that and then Pompy put up the video on his social media handle last night after which it has gone viral,” says a source.

Many Bollywood celebs also wished Pompy on his birthday. In fact, Pompy has worked with the likes of Lisa Ray, Sameera Reddy, Karisma Kapoor, Kajol and Deepika Padukone as well.

