Kareena goes deglam after seven years

By Sanskriti Media

Kareena Kapoor was caught trekking and her look of Laal Singh Chaddha was revealed when she was shooting for the film at Chandigarh.

The actress who is looking extremely simple and is seen in a very deglamourized look on the sets of her film Laal Singh Chaddha where she shares screen space with Aamir Khan.

There is also a portion in the film where Kareena looks much younger and she will be using prosthetics for her role. But the picture that has emerged now sees her in a very simple avatar.

“Kareena also went off to trek around the area in Chandigarh and was spotted and caught on camera in her usual glamourous avatar. But the simplicity of her look in this film is something we haven’t seen in a while. Kareena was spotted in a de glam avatar last in her film Gori Tere Pyaar Mein with Imran Khan in 2012 and she gets back to this avatar after seven years,” says an industry source.

Just yesterday we showed you pictures of Aamir Khan in a Sikh look and Bebo too has her deglam Punjabi look back after seven long years.