Kareena is missing work

By Sanskriti Media

Kareena Kapoor Khan is raring to go back to the sets. After spending over a hundred days suspended in abeyance – Kareena who completes 40 years in September this year wants to ideally try and spend her next birthday at her shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha. However, there is no clarity on when the shoot will begin for the film in the given circumstances.

“A lot of the shoot is to take place in real life locations. One cannot oscillate between indoors and outdoors. While there is a lot of shoot left on the film, kareena herself has a little less than a month to shoot for the film even though she has already shot quite a bit. She has been missing being on the set because she loves the character that she is essaying in the film. She has been wishing that she could be on the set on her 40th birthday that falls this year in September. Her debut film Refugee also completed 20 years this year and it has been a 20-20 for her this year. Angrezi Medium did come into the theatres, but had to be pulled off due to Covid-19 and the lockdown. But the makers aren’t too sure when they can mount the sets,” says a source.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.