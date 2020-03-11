Kareena Kapoor stands for sister Karisma

By Sanskriti Media

Karisma Kapoor makes a comeback to acting after a long time and her sister and one of the closest people in her life Kareena Kapoor made an appearance to the special screening event of the web show Mentalhood to support her sister. “I think everybody is very excited especially about Lolo, because, I think we all as fans have waited for her to watch her on screen… on TV. We have wanted her to comeback on scene after so many years. I am as excited and nervous as she is. I know how nervous she is, but Mentalhood is such a relevant topic today,” says Kareena. Kareena also made her Instagram debut recently and within hours gathered over a million followers. The actress also posted pictures of her husband Saif Ali Khan and her little one Taimur as well. The actress says she now plans to use the platform for her brands, her films and everything else about her personal life too. “My fans have pulled me towards this. There are so many fan clubs out there and they were all asking me to do so. So we needed one point where you could know all about me, about my films, my brands, about my life and of course there will be once a picture of them (Saif and Taimur),” she says.

Kareena will be seen next in the film Angrezi Medium along with Irrfan Khan and she says that she picked up the role only because it had Irrfan in the lead role. “I am very excited. I got the opportunity to work with such a brilliant actor like Irrfan. That for me is the greatest honour. That’s the reason why I did the film as well,” she adds.

In Angrezi Medium, Kareena plays the role of a cop for the first time in her career, but the actress says that she is no competition to Devgn. “I cannot compete with Singham. I have played his wife. I have played that part on screen in Rohit’s film. But this cop is very different. This film is different. Rohit’s entire universe is different and nobody can compete with that,” says Bebo.

Ask Kareena as to why, she has never together in a film with Karisma and she ends up asking for a good script that can justify both their characters. “I think that we have always wanted to, but then there has been no script good enough thus far that we could do. If someone comes up with a good script, then we could consider,” she signs off.

