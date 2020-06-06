Kareena puts on her jogging shoes again

By Sanskriti Media

The lockdown cannot lock one down for long. As a portion of Mumbai opened up after the Covid-19 scare post the coronavirus spread around the work and specially in Mumbai – India’s commercial and entertainment capital, Bollywood’s denizens started working out.

Well, they could not go to the gymnasiums as they were still closed, but then a majority of them decided to start running around their building complex to ensure that they were in shape for their shoots once they started again.

Bebo, with a nice white tee, backed by black track pants and a pair of running shoes started off running in her building complex Mumbai opened up.

Well, the restaurants and night spots are not open as yet, but the Laal Singh Chaddha actress decided that she was going to give it a shot as she decided to burn the calories after ensuring that she had been enjoying the break during the lockdown eating the best stuff that she loved in her life without a care in the world.

“Kareena is scheduled to return to the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha once the lockdown opens and shoots are allowed in Chandigarh where they were shooting last. But it all depends on how the rains are going to be in the north Indian union territory. Kareena is indeed a fitness freak and had been resorting to yoga for her fitness earlier. But now we guess she is ready to go full tilt, back at what she knows best – keeping fit,” says a move industry source.

