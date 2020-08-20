Kareena - Ranbir face camera again

By Sanskriti Media

Not many storks had flown past the bridge after Kareena Kapoor Khan announced her pregnancy, and the Chameli actress got into action as she started shooting again. It has to be noted Kareena has to finish all her assignments now before her baby bump starts showing. Naina Sawhney, Bebo’s hairdresser, flaunted a picture of the actress and the make-up person in what purports to be the latter’s residence. Bebo’s make-up was done by her favourite Pompy.

Kareena’s cousin Ranbir Kapoor too was back in action. The actor restarted work and his pictures with his make-up artist Ajay Kaloya went viral when his fan clubs went berserk sharing the picture. Ranbir has been spotted making guest appearances for the paparazzi till now before he faced the moving camera all over again.

Another Kapoor – Anil Kapoor also started shooting. Anil who had been working out trying to be in shape for his next AK Vs AK directed by Vikramaditya Motwane was at the fisherman’s location of Versova when he was on the way to a shoot of one of his commercials for a music app. “Anil is expected to be back on the film set very soon,” informs a trade source.

Meanwhile Ayushmann Khurrana, who has at least shot 3 new endorsements in Chandigarh and is starting his new film’s shoot in October.

Ayushmann says, “I have shot multiple things while being in my hometown and it has been super smooth for me shooting with the crew who are also based out of Chandigarh. It’s really refreshing to be on the sets and working after so many months. It took some time to get used to and control the paranoia of the virus but I think I’m fully focussed to work now, of course with all safety measures.”

We told you that even Yami Gautam and Sonakshi Sinha were back to shooting and Yami was shooting for a “secret” project according to her.

Kunal Khemu too went and shot for his web series in the Maharashtra town of Nashik away from the maddening Mumbai crowds for the second season of his web series recently. Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra too shot for a chocolate brand as she stepped out of the comfort of her parents’ home in New Delhi. Sanya was happy to see the entire crew in PPE suits like how Raveena Tandon too was when she was shooting for a sanitiser brand.

Ayushmann is confident that the industry will take all the right steps to restart and he is content that he has taken the important step towards bringing business back. “If the entire production takes all the necessary and possible precautions, it minimises the risk to a really great extent. We have to all work towards restarting our industry and I’m glad that I have taken a step in that direction to contribute towards this,” he says.

Preity Zinta too posted pictures of her makeup getting done with the entire makeup kit in view. “It feels like we were all making movies in another lifetime,” sums up Ayushmann.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.