Kartik’s traffic selfie rush

By Sanskriti Media

Kartik Aaryan was stuck in a traffic jam with none of the cars moving ahead or back. The actor then got a chance to try out something that he had never done before – get down in the middle of the road an interact with fans and take selfies too.

“The traffic was at a standstill and Kartik had just come out from one of his meetings when he saw that his car was not moving at all and a huge traffic jam had taken place and the traffic was at a complete standstill. He immediately went to a nearby autorickshaw and called the driver out and then started talking to him and taking pictures with him. A lot of passers-by also joined in the fun taking selfies with the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor who seemed to be enjoying this escapade to the hilt,” says our man on the spot. Kartik also saw a police van and got into that as well after speaking to the cop and stood there to give the paparazzi one more picture for their archives.

