Katrina’s got a desk job

By Sanskriti Media

Katrina Kaif is behind a desk and working these days. The actress who was seen in a ‘working’ avatar only once in her career in the film Bharat where she played a government officer is now at home and apart from doing household chores like washing utensils and using the broom and playing the guitar is also doing what is now famous as WFH - work from home.

The actress converted a table in her house into a work station – or call it a working desk - and has been penning down notes from her laptop.

“She is not only doing this film Telephone Bhoot for Excel Productions – but she is also working on growing her brand called Kay Beauty. She does her work on a daily basis like this, where she checks emails, replies to them, makes notes of what she needs to do for her film roles in terms of preparation etc,” says our source.

For those who are stunned at the change in perception – Katrina is not just someone who can sashay before the camera, but sit behind a desk as well and work. The proof is in the picture. Meanwhile Katrina also awaits the release of her film Sooryavanshi directed by Rohit Shetty and co-starring Akshay Kumar along with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

Katrina is also being supposedly doing a film with Ali Abbas Zafar which is being billed as a superhero film!

