Kriti in Krrish 4?

By Sanskriti Media

And yet again Kriti Sanon’s name has cropped up as one of the possible actresses opposite Hrithik Roshan in one of his films. It is not being said that Kriti would be one of the two girls with Hrithik in the fourth instalment of Krrish.

Insider reports tell us that the girl is indeed in contention to bag one of the pivotal roles in the film. “She is being strongly considered for one of the roles,” reveal sources.

The first time one heard her name to star with Hrithik was in Krrish 4 when it was being planned in 2018 and before Rakesh Roshan unfortunately was diagnosed with cancer.

Kriti had made multiple visits to the Roshan office at Juhu then.

“Next was when Kriti was being cast opposite Hrithik in Farah Khan’s remake of Satte Pe Satta. But Hrithik unfortunately did not give his nod to the film, which still does not have a lead cast. And now it is the third time we are hearing about them coming together and this buzz seems to be rather strong,” adds our source.

Kriti’s next release will be the Laxman Utekar film Mimi for producer Dinesh Vijan.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.