Kriti sacked from Bachchan starrer!

By Sanskriti Media

“Yes, Kriti is no more part of the film,” confirms a source close to the development of Chehre. Kriti Kharbanda was cast in the Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi starrer directed by Rumi Jaffery and produced by Anand Pandit amidst a lot of fanfare.

But then differences between the film’s production and Kriti have led to the Housefull 4 and Pagalpanti actress to be thrown out of the film.

“The production complained about the multiple issues allegedly caused by Kriti and her team pertaining to her dates leading to the makers taking a call on whether to retain her or not. And they decided to do away with her and replace her at the earliest. They are still trying to work out a good actress to replace her because the film is slated to be released in April and they want the shoot to be completed soon so as to get into the pre-production mode,” says an industry source.

“We have to still find a replacement,” confirmed the source from the film.

Kriti who will be seen this week in the film Pagalpanti will perhaps find some answers to give the media during her interactions before the release. The actress has also been in the news for her romance with Pagalpanti co-star Pulkit Samrat.