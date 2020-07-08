Lara reunites with Akshay Kumar

By Sanskriti Media

Lara Dutta will now be seen as a part of a multi starrer film called Bell Bottom where she is working again with her hero Akshay Kumar with whom she had made her film debut in Raj Kanwar’s Andaaz after seventeen years. Lara was also seen with Akshay in the film Singh in Bling. If Priyanka Chopra was in Andaaz with her, this film has two more women vying for Kumar’s attention – Vaani Kapoor as well as Huma Qureshi. Huma was earlier Akshay’s heroine in Jolly LLB 2.

“The film will be shot in London as planned and there are no changes. Just the time frame has changed a bit. Lara has a very pivotal role in the film and not much can be revealed about it,” says a source. The shooting of the film is slated to start in the month of August with a lot of British actors and British Indian actors in tow.

Lara Dutta who was last seen in a web series called Hundred directed by Ruchi Narayan played a cop in it. Lara would have played a cop much earlier had she not turned down a cop’s role in the Matrix franchise years ago due to her mother’s illness.

Lara who had taken a small break in between for her family is enjoying her time here now. She says that the digital platforms have been gamechangers in the field of entertainment. “There is great content on the OTT platforms at the moment. There are mainstream actors like Saif Ali Khan and Abhishek Bachchan who are also part of such shows, so why not Lara Dutta? Those lines are blurred now. No one can say that they can only do films or just web series. It is a great time to be in the business,” she says.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.