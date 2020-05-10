Madhuri and Kareena on Mother’s Day gifts

By Sanskriti Media

Madhuri Dixit has fond memories of Mother's Day! When asked about the gift she cherishes the most, she narrates the incident. “What I treasure most is a little piece of jewellery like a little ring and my kids they know that I love delicate stuff so just a little diamond flower was gifted by my sons to me on Mother’s Day and that’s something I really value,” recollects Madhuri.

Besides that, another memorable gift that Madhuri treasures is a bracelet that her kids Arin and Ryan gifted her. “I says Love You Mummy. It is a priceless gift,” says the actress.

As for Kareena Kapoor, she says that she is a very protective mother. “After becoming a mother and giving birth to Taimur I was very keen to know how a protect her child and keep her child alive. I wanted to safeguard him from pneumonia and asked the doctor about it. My advice to mothers on Mother’s Day is that there is so much to talk about children’s safety and immunisation which I would want to do for children. I would do for Taimur and I would want all mothers across India to do that,” says the actress.

Ask her what gift does she expect from her child on Mother’s Day and this is what she has to offer. “I wish them all mothers a Happy Mother’s Day. I think you all should pick up the phone and call your mother or meet her and give her a tight hug and wish her. That is what I am expecting from my son, Taimur,” says the actress.

