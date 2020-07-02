Manushi Chhillar bats for kids

By Sanskriti Media

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has been roped in by UNICEF India to lend her voice in providing urgent support to children in the severe coronavirus crisis that’s plaguing the nation. The ethereal beauty, who is also a former Miss World, has always stood up and done her best for important issues ravaging our country. This time, the gorgeous actress is urging the citizens of India to lend their helping hand towards children in dire need.

Manushi says, “I have been blessed and fortunate enough to have had a safe, healthy and happy childhood. Today I realise the importance of my upbringing that has impacted and shaped my value system, my perspective to the world and people and also made me the person that I’m today.”

She adds, “I’m also deeply disturbed knowing how many children of my country don’t get the childhood that they deserve. The current pandemic is only increasing the threat for them when they are at such an impressionable age. But we can together make a difference.”

About the unique initiative, Manushi explains, “UNICEF is providing urgent and life-saving support to vulnerable children. I’m supporting them and you can too. Support the Childhood Challenge initiative by sharing your happiest childhood memory and donate to UNICEF India the amount equal to the year you were born in. Let’s pledge to make the world a better place for all children and particularly save those in crisis situations.”

Manushi is also making her debut in Bollywood very soon. She will be seen in the Yash Raj Films’ bankrolled film Prithviraj which has been directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi and starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

