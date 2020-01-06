Navya strikes a pose

By Sanskriti Media

Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan’s eldest grand-daughter struck her first pose for the paparazzi when she appeared for a screening of the Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman starrer Hollywood film Bombshell.

Navya who has given a magazine interview two years ago and is often spotted by the paps, however, gave her first pose when she came for the event as she stood with her mother Shweta Bachchan for the pictures. Last year she had walked the red carpet at the Vogue Beauty Awards as well.

“Navya has always been running away even when she was clicked earlier. She never stood for a picture, maybe because she never wanted to be in the movies or she was too young. But today we were surprised when she posed for pictures. She is very photogenic,” says a paparazzo.

Navya has graduated from the Sevenoaks School in London and was pursuing higher studies at Fordham University in New York apart from doing an internship at the AD agency Ogilvy and Mather.

Navya has been in the news for her alleged link-up with Jaaved Jaafery’s son Meezan who made his screen debut last year with the film Malaal. Meezan later clarified that he had covered his face in the picture because he didn’t want the media to put two and two together.