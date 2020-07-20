Niddhi celebrates iSmart Shankar

By Sanskriti Media

Niddhi Aggerwal is sitting in lockdown wondering if she will be in the second part of iSmart Shankar - Double iSmart which was registered last year itself by Charme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh. The latter had directed the film starring Ram Pothineni and Niddhi came in for praise in the role of Dr Sarah.

“I cannot believe it is a year. A lot of people now know me as the iSmart Shankar girl. Life has taken a twist after I did the film. I had gone on the sets of the film with a gut feel and did it with my intuition and enthusiasm. The film has given me a huge positive result. I have always gotten great offers from the beginning. I have a lot of gratitude for the people who have chosen to work with me and the audience for appreciating me. I have also become smart after iSmart,” she says.

Meanwhile, Niddhi Agerwal is keen to get back to the sets of her Telugu film with Ashok Galla apart from a Tamil film. “I hope I go soon to shoot because I am really missing my shoot. But I do have two films to get back to, I have one Tamil film with Jayam Ravi and I have one Telugu film with Ashok Galla. So I need to go back and finish shoots and start fresh projects. I am looking forward to returning to work. But we don’t know when they will really start. We have to wait and see as to what’s happening with the cases so everyone on set is safe,” she says.

The actress feels that lockdown taught her the importance of being grateful to life for giving her a lot of things in life. “The one thing I learnt as a lockdown lesson is to be grateful. I think it's extremely important in life to have gratitude in everything so in testing times like these I think when people are not really home, people don’t have things to eat, they maybe don’t have enough savings. I’m extremely grateful for the smallest things in life you know like for a meal, for family, for good health, for everything so gratitude is the right attitude,” says Niddhi.

The actress has been catching on a lot of movies in this time apart from doing a course in scriptwriting. “I’ve been working out and watching a lot of films, luckily that is also work for me and I also did one online acting course, I did a scriptwriting course as well so I think that would really help me in my work,” she says.

One of the things that Niddhi watched was a viral video Tom. “Yes, I actually watched this video by Tom. He was reading out this thing to his grandchildren about the coronavirus. We all got to stay home and got to spend time with our families, in a way we got to evaluate the decisions that we made and correct them. I am really happy that pollution levels are dropping and everything amazing is happening with the nature around us,” she says.

The actress has also found time to cook and experiment in the kitchen during the lockdown despite having a househelp. “The kind of work I’ve been doing at home is I’ve been cooking a little bit I’ve actually been helping out in the kitchen a little bit though a lot of help is not needed and I tried cleaning my room even though I have someone to help me right now I mean there is a help staying with us, but I do clean my room a bit every day and I fold my clothes and keep them inside, so whatever my work would be extra I try to do it, but I have been cooking a little bit here and there. I’m making pizza tonight,” she smiles!

