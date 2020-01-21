No fire without smoke: SRK

By Sanskriti Media

Shah Rukh Khan's fans have been on fire because of the smoke screen created by King Khan over the announcement or rather make it the non announcement of his next film after Zero.

While King Khan did voice for Mufasa in The Lion King last year and will be seen in a cameo in Brahmastra, there is no clear picture on which film he will do next.

In the midst of the absence of clarity, Shah Rukh stepped out the other day to be a guest on a dance show which is spearheaded by choreographer-director and dance show judge Remo Fernandes.

What was interesting was that Khan was waiting in his vanity van at the shoot location, till he was called out.

"He stepped out with his cigarette in hand and suddenly realised that the paparazzi were around. Khan quickly dropped the smoke stick and his Man Friday quickly extinguished it. Shah Rukh then proceeded to shoot for the episode after pleasing the paps, " says our man at the spot.

Shah Rukh has spoken often about his desire to quit smoking but then there seems to be no fire in him without smoking.

