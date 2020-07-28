No SRK-Sriram film for now

By Sanskriti Media

After Shah Rukh Khan and Sriram Raghavan met during the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne last year, rumours had first surfaced about a collaboration. Khan in an interview then clearly mentioned that he would be taking a call on his future plan of action only after a few months as she was not in a hurry and was enjoying the time with his children who were planning their careers ahead. Khan did voice for Mufasa the lion in The Lion King while son Aryan Khan voiced for Simba.

And now yet again, the buzz about a possible film with Shah Rukh Khan as an actor for director Sriram Raghavan rumour has surfaced in the Bollywood grapevine. But sources close to Sriram are quick to dismiss it. “Firstly, Sriram will be working with Varun Dhawan next for ‘21’ which is a biopic on Paramvir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal. So, there is no way he is going to do any other film next. And secondly there has been no communication between Sriram and Shah Rukh in the recent past after the event. Hence these are all just rumours,” states the source.

While SRK is still to announce his next film, Varun Dhawan will hope to see his next film Coolie No 1 in the theatres soon after the Information and Broadcasting (I &B) ministry Secretary has written to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Amit Khare, asking for his opinion on whether they can let the theatres open in the month of August.

