Nora grows as an actor

By Sanskriti Media

Nora Fatehi is quickly moving on from just doing dance numbers to getting talkie parts in the movies. The Moroccan-Canadian actress’ confidence has skyrocketed after she has been proved to be among one of the top dancers the film industry has at the moment.

Sample this – she has hits like Garmi, Dilbar, Lagdi Lahore di, Kamariya, Ek Toh Kum Zindagani, Pachtaoge, Rock The Party in Hindi, Kirukku Kick, Nrithageethikalennum, Ittage Rechchipodam, Manohari and Napere Pinky in the south among a host of other hits and that has made filmmakers get her parts in the movies so that they can utilise her dance talent along with testing her acting chops as well.

Incidentally Nora made her film entry through a film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans, but now her confidence seems to be skyrocketing.

“Nora is indeed the best talent we have in the film industry as a dancer. Those who saw the rushes of what she had done in the film Bhuj: The Pride of India starring Ajay Devgn are very happy with the way Nora has evolved as an actress. Nora actually stepped into a role vacated by Parineeti Chopra due to date issues. The film is going on an OTT platform soon and the rest of the shooting is to take place. Nora has also been working a lot more on her acting during the lockdown,” informs a source.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.