Old SRK anchoring video goes viral

By Sanskriti Media

A video of Shah Rukh Khan from his pre-Bollywood days while anchoring a show on Doordarshan has now gone viral.

The video sees Shah Rukh khan in loose-fitting shirt and trousers along with a co anchor on a programme where the co-anchor speaks about Kumar Sanu. Shah Rukh responds, “Kumar Sanusaab wohi hain, jo Kishore Kumar ke andaaz mein gaana gaate hain?” (Isn't that the person who sings like Kishore Kumar?)

The female anchor responds stating that his voice may sound like Kishore Kumar, but he has his own style.

A look at the video and one realises that that is the way he was also acting in his early days with a semi-forced stammer.

Interestingly Sanu went on to sing around 40 songs for Shah Rukh Khan as a playback singer for films including Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Duplicate, Karan Arjun, Baazigar, Pardes, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and the iconic Tujhe dekha to yeh jaana sanam from the film Dilwale Dulhania Ke Jaayenge.