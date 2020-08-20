Prabhas is Adipurush

By Sanskriti Media

India’s biggest star today on the global scene, Prabhas is all set to play the title role in the upcoming film Adipurush by the director of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior - Om Raut.

“Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character of our epic, especially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film,” says Prabhas.

This is Prabhas’s third consecutive film to be announced after Radhe Shyam with Mohenjo Daro actress Pooja Hegde and an untitled film with big Bollywood star Deepika Padukone. Om Raut has successfully made Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior as the biggest hit of 2020 as the film was on the way to a much bigger hit grossing over Rs 260 crores before lockdown forced the film off theatres.

A big Bollywood star is now expected to also be on board for the film to play the role of the antagonist. Incidentally there are many films being made with the character of Lord Ram from Indian mythology and Adipurush is one such. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari is making one such film and Pahlaj Nihalani is making another as well.

