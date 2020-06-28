Priyanka Chopra honours Variety’s Frontline Heroes

By Sanskriti Media

Destiny's favourite child and a celebrated name globally, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been breaking glass ceilings for the longest of time. Her global superstardom is proof that she's unstoppable and why she enjoys a massive fanbase. An inspiration for many, Priyanka has been earlier felicitated by Variety’s Power of Women for her incredible work with UNICEF. For the unversed, Variety highlights prominent women who are using their clout and influence to bring attention to worthy causes.

Currently, when the world is battling with the novel coronavirus pandemic, the global icon is fiercely doing everything possible to help those in need. Right from PM CARES Fund to Goonj, Feeding America and others, she has donated to various organisations to help combat COVID-19. In addition to this, Priyanka even pledged $100,000 in total to four incredible women who rose above the challenges to make a difference during the coronavirus crises.

Celebrating such undying spirit, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is now a part of Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes. The signature event honours courageous women doing extraordinary work to serve their communities amid the pandemic and to search for solutions for modern history’s most challenging health calamity. Produced by Variety and A+E Networks, the special also included Hollywood notables like Natalie Portman, Laverne Cox and Nicole Kidman among others. The one of a kind affair paid tribute to females working as frontline heroes during the pandemic including the doctors, nurses, teachers and researchers.

We are truly thrilled to see our desi girl winning hearts with her kindness and generosity yet again. More power to you, PC!

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.