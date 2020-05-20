Priyanka Chopra misses Bollywood

By Sanskriti Media

Priyanka Chopra was seen four years ago in the Bollywood film Jai Gangajal donning the cop uniform for the role of SP Abha Mathur.

After that she was to be seen in possible three Bollywood movies- all three opposite the Khans - one opposite Salman Khan, the second opposite Aamir Khan and the final one a possibility of a Shah Rukh Khan starrer as well.

While she did an English film - The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar for director Shonali Bose – she has not done a typical Bollywood film. “She is also filming for The White Tiger which has her starring with Rajkummar Rao in the filming of the book The White Tiger by Aravind Adiga – but that is not a Bollywood movie either. She was to do Bharat with Salman– but opted out of it due to her wedding, she had to do the film Salute with Aamir Khan - but Aamir opted out of it leading to him being replaced by Shah Rukh. She could have worked with Shah Rukh in either that film or perhaps the third edition of Don with Farhan – but that project has not moved. So it is but obvious that an entertainer like her would miss Bollywood because she has grown up in this industry,” says an industry source.

PC who also did films like Baywatch and A Kid Like Jake is also slated to be seen in films like Cowboy Ninja Viking and The Matrix 4 among other films in the west. And hence Bollywood will have to wait for one of its beloved actresses.

