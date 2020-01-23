Priyanka Chopra on women’s rights at Davos!

By Sanskriti Media

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been synonymous with international representation of Bollywood for a few years now. Most recently while attending World Economic Forum at Davos in the capacity of ambassador for Global Citizen, Priyanka addressed influential leaders and business tycoons to join hands for the cause of meeting sustainable goals and shaping an egalitarian hub.

The World Economic Forum is committed to improving the state of the world by engaging business, political, academic, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas. The forum's meeting this year has been looked forward to and Priyanka highlighted issues that need immediate attention worldwide. At the luncheon during the annual meeting, Chopra-Jonas shared her experience as UNICEF ambassador and appealed to the world leaders to rally against extreme poverty, climate change and inequity.

At the fireside chat at the summit, Priyanka talked about breaking the cycle of poverty. Touching upon worldwide women empowerment, Priyanka added, "I want to live in a place where a woman's ability to succeed should be a basic human right, not based on geography or chance."

Apart from the actress, the Alpine summit saw top global leaders in attendance apart from Deepika Padukone who received the Crystal Award. Karan Johar too was present at the event while Sonam Kapoor gave Davos a miss.

