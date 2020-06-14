Ranbir-Sanjay Dutt film to begin again!

By Sanskriti Media

While a majority of the shoot for the much-awaited blockbuster from Yash Raj Films - Shamshera starring Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor – is over, a small patchwork that is needed to complete the film had eluded them as the lockdown took place. Now with the edits in order a shoot is being planned at the self-contained Yash Raj Studios soon. While there is no definite date in mind for the shoot even as we have touched 80 days in lockdown, Yash Raj Films has planned a schedule to complete the film soon.

“As you are aware the principal shooting of the film is now complete and there is only a small patchwork of three to four days pending for the film. The shoot has been planned in the near future, but no definite date has been fixed,” says a source.

Shamshera is a dacoit drama produced by Aditya Chopra and has been directed by Karan Malhotra who directed the acclaimed remake of Agneepath with Hrithik Roshan in the lead. The film is a period drama set in the 1800s and talks about a dacoit tribe that exists during the time of the British rule in India.

The film also stars Aahana Kumra and is based on a story by Aditya himself. The film also has a lot of foreign actors and was in the making for quite some time now.

