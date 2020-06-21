Ranbir to take time on new projects

By Sanskriti Media

Like a lot other actors of his ilk and around, Ranbir Kapoor too is pretty unsure about his next set of projects after Shamshera and Brahmastra which are complete and the Luv Ranjan film he has okayed. Other big and smaller stars have uncertainty as a question mark looming around their heads as to when they are going to step out next to do a full-fledged shoot of their films, complete the dubbing and the post production apart from do new projects.

“Ranbir is someone who spends a lot of time on his projects. He does not ideally multi-task. Shamshera and Brahmastra were the only two films in his career when he had stepped up the pace and was shooting both films parallelly. He never did that earlier. But now with so many restrictions in place, what work can ideally happen in six months to a year, may end up taking longer till the time a vaccine is found and people find it to move around without masks and sanitisers and a lot of freedom. While he has a fresh Luv Ranjan film to work on, he is not at all keen to sign on any new projects till the time we have complete normalcy and not just a ‘new normal’,” says an industry source.

Incidentally among the top stars, only John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi will start shooting next month. None of the others have announced any shooting dates of incomplete films as well.

