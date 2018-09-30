Rani to reunite with SRK for Salute?

By Sanskriti Media

After Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar it is being said that it will be Rani Mukerji who will be the heroine of the Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) starrer Salute.

Even though SRK has not made any statement till date about his presence in the film, producer Siddharth Roy Kapoor (SRK2) did make a statement that Shah Rukh Khan was on board the film.

"We should be starting it quite soon. It's all on track but I will prefer to make an official announcement,” was all SRK 2 offered when he was asked about when the film will start.

And now as we await the official announcement a trade bird tells us that the Hichki actress Rani Mukerji who has been preferring to do a lot of heroine-oriented films like Mardaani and Hichki is on board the film. Apparently, Rani and SRK bonded a lot on the sets of Dus Ka Dum hosted by Salman Khan recently and discussed the possibilities of a reunion which could happen with Salute.

“Rani’s name has been considered for the heroine and she is being spoken to at the moment. Rani’s date calendar is rather easy as she has not announced any film like most other actresses and hence she could be the right choice for the role considering the kind of camaraderie she and Shah Rukh have had over the years. While Rani has done a few cameos for Shah Rukh in the recent past, she was last seen with Shah Rukh in Veer Zaara (2004) and romancing him in Chalte Chalte (2003),” says the source.

So, will she make a comeback with one of her favourite co-stars, remains to be seen.