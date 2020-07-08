Ranveer fans do it or him!

By Sanskriti Media

It won’t be wrong to say that Ranveer Singh has had a phenomenal rise in Bollywood. He is the youngest star to register a 300-crore film Padmaavat to his credit. The gifted actor has defied labels, be it his choice of stellar movies and roles, his eccentric/impeccable fashion sense or just his entertaining antics! Needless to say, he is a huge youth icon who is followed and loved by fans worldwide and as a tribute to his rise and rise in Bollywood, a fan club from Ahmedabad has created an anthem on him!

Called Bollywood Ka King, Ranveer Singh, the song tracks the journey of Ranveer Singh from Band Baaja Baraat to Gully Boy and traces the amount of hard work that he had to put in to become a superstar and an actor who is loved by the masses. The songs, a rap anthem inspired by Ranveer’s Gully Boy, talks about how he is a self-made icon who has won adulation through his immense talent as an actor and entertainer. His gregariousness is visible in how he interacts with his fans and how he started his record label IncInk to give a platform to outsiders to showcase their brilliant musical skills.

The fans launched this song sung by Rahul Tahilani saying, “This is for you baba. The man with a golden heart.” Popularly known as Baba to his friends and even to the paparazzi, Ranveer thus becomes the only young actor to also have a fan anthem to his credit, a testimony of his soaring popularity.

On Ranveer’s birthday on Saturday, his fan club called Ranveer Ka Fan Club, is donating computers to a school supporting education for underprivileged children! They have been active since 2015 and the members have dedicated themselves to do voluntary work in the name of their favourite star. Each year, they do something on the Simmba star’s birthday and recently they started a program called Ranveer Gram Program.

Atharva Khandekar, a Ranveerian says, “As you know Ranveer ka fan club is always on spot to help the unprivileged people and children. And this time we are trying to help the rural children who are not privileged to afford high class education. For some of them basic education is also a dream. We as a proud member of Ranveer ka Fan Club are planning to provide 2 basic computer systems and some indoor games to those angles. Imagine the amount of enthusiasm and excitement in these children to attend their school when they receive the computers!”

These computers will be given to a school that educated children till the fifth standard. The school is situated in Sikandari village in Indore district, Madhya Pradesh. Atharva adds, “The total budget of this project is Rs. 30,000 out of which Rs. 15,000 will be for 2 basic computers Rs, 10,000 will be for colouring the walls of the school and Rs. 5,000 will be allocated to get indoor games for children. So please come forward and donate as much as you can and make the future youth of our country more educated and more reliable.”

Last year, the fan club brought light to a small village called Akoli, where they installed five solar street lights and house lights each. The villagers had been using kerosene lamps for more than a decade and could not afford electricity.

Ranveer will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s '83 and YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar apart from his cameo in the cop universe film Sooryavanshi.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.