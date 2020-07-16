Ranveer Singh beats Selena Gomez

By Sanskriti Media

Ranveer Singh is one of the biggest youth icons and here’s the proof! India’s youngest superstar is a rage among fans and audiences alike, especially with the huge Indian diaspora worldwide. Ranveer’s is present on Giphy, a popular American online database and search engine known for making and sharing animated images, or GIFs, and his channel has already aggregated 1.1 billion views! By doing so, Ranveer has beaten the likes of Selena Gomez, currently at 961 million, to become the fastest growing world icon on the platform!

Ranveer joins the eclectic list of global power icons like Sir Paul McCartney, Madonna, Taylor Swift and Arianna Grande who have over 1 billion views on their profile! Ranveer’s growing superstardom has resulted him in zipping past several big luminaries of the world.

“Several factors have resulted in Ranveer’s staggering social media following. People, especially youngsters really relate to him because he has made it big through his brilliant acting skills. His equity is extremely strong given the kind of films he does and he is considered a huge showman with eclectic fashion choices. He is the youngest male superstar of the country with a total social media reach of 56 million across platforms! Among all the Bollywood male actors, he is among the top 3 highest followed Instagram accounts. He boasts of fan clubs’ strength at about 4.5 million worldwide!” say industry sources.

Ranveer’s followers are present across countries like United States, UK, Scotland, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Indonesia, France, Germany, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, UAE countries, Canada, Japan and even in some African countries!

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.