Rishi admitted, Shabana discharged!

By Sanskriti Media

Even as Shabana Azmi was discharged from hospital after a very serious accident involving her car, Rishi Kapoor has been admitted to a hospital in New Delhi. Rishi had been admitted a few days ago as well in a Mumbai hospital after he had returned from the US after his cancer treatment and resumed work in his films.

Just recently another film starring him and Deepika Padukone was announced which is a remake of the Hollywood film The Intern. The news of Kapoor’s hospitalisation comes after his conspicuous absence at nephew Armaan Jain’s mehendi ceremony. His wife Neetu, son Ranbir and Alia Bhatt too are said to be by the actor’s side.

In the meantime, Shabana who was discharged from the hospital posted a picture of hers after emerging out from the hospital

The actress met with an accident on January 18 when her car crashed against a truck on the Mumbai Pune highway.

“Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my recover. I am back home now. Thank you, Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors’ team and the nursing staff. I am indebted and grateful,” she posted on her micro blogging account.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.