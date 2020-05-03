Rishi Kapoor dead – Bollywood mourns

By Sanskriti Media

One of Bollywood’s biggest stars Rishi Kapoor expired on April 30 in the morning at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. He was 67. Kapoor was admitted last night to the hospital. He was battling cancer for the past two years. His death comes a day after another actor Irrfan Khan passed away also due to cancer.

His family put out a statement.

“Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him,” it further said. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way,” the statement read.

The film industry reacted in shock.



Lata Mangeshkar

I had gone to Rajbhai’s house (Raj Kapoor) when his son (Rishi was born) and Bhabhi put him in my hands. I put this picture now on Twitter - He had sent this to me a couple of months ago. Ever since he had gone to US for treatment – we have been regularly speaking to each other. But I am too disturbed to speak now



Asha Bhosle

He was always so friendly and humble. He would always come over whenever I called him. He never behaved like he was Rishi Kapoor the star. It is very shocking.



Hema Malini

I met him last at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party and he was so happy and fine. It is so shocking that he is no more.



Subhash Ghai

It is too shocking for me to even react. The biggest tragedy is that, such a big star is no more and I can’t even see him. The lockdown has kept at home – even lakhs of his fans cannot see him.



Jaya Pradha

I had just joined films and was to shoot for my debut film Sargam. Rishi Kapoor ji was such a big star in those days. But he made it so easy for a newcomer like me. He was checking on me all the while if I was fine and comfortable. Even alter, we kept in touch on and off on the phone even if we were not working together.



Waheeda Rehman

I have worked with Rishi Kapoor in more than four films - (Naseeb, Coolie, Chandni, Kabhi Kabhie and Delhi -6). We were very good friends. We used to greet each other on festivals. But this is too shocking. Irrfan Khan first and now him? He was a very jovial person. I had messaged him sometime back addressing him as Rishi and he replied saying that “aapke liye main sirf Chintu hoon. Please message me as Chintu.” It hurts a lot when they go away at such a young age. Let god give Neetu and the kids a lot of strength to face the tragedy.

