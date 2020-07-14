Rohit Shetty's love for cops

By Sanskriti Media

The maker of the cop Universe films like Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi - Rohit Shetty who is currently awaiting the release of Sooryavanshi possibly during Diwali and working on the script of the third instalment on Singham with his writer Yunus Sajawal had long ago given a cheque of Rs 51 lakh to the Mumbai police over a year and a half ago when he was planning his film.

But then the filmmaker didn’t stop at that. His cop love has extended beyond the screen and has spilt on to real life as well. Since 100 days of lockdown, Rohit Shetty has been in the forefront of taking care of the need of our real heroes, the Mumbai Police, and has facilitated hotels across Mumbai for the policemen to shower, rest and have meals and has ensured that they have a safe space to go back to, and, also keep their families safe as this effort has protected the families of the police force from the deadly virus. The noble idea, which he began executing since the beginning of the lockdown which has crossed 100 days and continues to serve the police force till date!

The Mumbai Police commissioner Parambir Singh lauded Shetty’s work for the police force. “We thank Mr Rohit Shetty who has been a source of continued support for the men and women in Khaki ever since the onset of the COVID 19 pandemic. Mr. Shetty has facilitated 11 hotels with unlimited occupancy for our on-duty personnel taking on Corona on the streets of Mumbai,” he said.

Interestingly a survey by Ormax Director's Equity Survey, that rates which directors have the ability to draw audiences to theatre on their own strength, irrespective of other factors like starcast showed that it was Rohit Shetty who was No. 1 in the list which basically meant that his films could make money whoever the cast in the film. Which is very true in recent times as the director has now given 8 big blockbusters in the past few years.

Rohit is now looking forward to the release of his Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi which also has Katrina Kaif in the lead. The film also stars Ajay Devgn along with Ranveer Singh in an important role and the trailer of the film proved that the film would be yet another blockbuster for Rohit Shetty when it releases.

