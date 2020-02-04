Rumour: Akshay confirmed in Dhoom 4!

By Sanskriti Media

The buzz that ran all through the wee hours of Tuesday was about Akshay Kumar being confirmed as the anti-hero for Dhoom 4.

There have been many names tossed up before – from Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan as well and Akshay Kumar is the latest entrant not just to the gossip monger’s tongue or the fan’s wishlist but also in the trade. A few senior members of the trade are claiming that highly placed sources have confirmed that it will indeed by Akshay in Dhoom 4 after he signed on to play the lead in Prithviraj and the Dhoom 4 offer was a quid pro quo of sorts.

“Akshay is doing really well. Add to it that he is one of the best guys on the bike in the film industry apart from John Abraham. Akshay’s stunts even today when he did some for Sooryavanshi are being appreciated. So what is the harm in getting him to play the anti-hero along with Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra in the film? However, there is no official word on this from Yash Raj Films who prefer to keep mum and make a junta announcement, only when the big man Aditya Chopra gives them the green signal.

John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan have played the roles of the antagonists before in Dhoom, Dhoom 2 and Dhoom 3 and none of them has been shown as ‘dead’ thus far.

