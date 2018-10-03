Salman-Katrina film Bharat in Abu Dhabi

By Sanskriti Media

If you are around Abu Dhabi, look around… you may spot Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif shooting there for Salman’s most ambitious film Bharat.

Keeping his appointment of shooting every film of his in recent times at Abu Dhabi, actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif along with director Ali Abbas Zafar who had also shot many portions of Tiger Zinda Hai in the Emirate have returned to shoot Bharat.

Bharat was first shot in Mumbai and then a schedule of the film took place in Malta for around a month.

Bharat is being produced by Salman’s brother in law Atul Agnihotri.

Bharat starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as the leads, is based on the Korean movie Ode to my Father. The cast will also move on to shoot further in locations like Spain apart from returning to India to film in New Delhi and Punjab.

The film will release during Eid 2019.