Salman-Katrina to reunite for #Tiger3?

By Sanskriti Media

Even as the market is abuzz with the news about Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan coming back together for the third instalment of the Tiger franchise, the gossip about what will be Salman Khan’s next film move after the Abhiraj Minwala film is growing.

“One of the rumours – hitherto unconfirmed is that Kabir Khan has been approached to helm the third part of the Tiger franchise as ali is busy with his Mr India trilogy. A while ago Ali Abbas Zafar had mentioned that he narrated the one line of the third part of Salman Khan and he was rather kicked about it. Salman too, in an interaction with fans in the middle east pointed out that he would be back with Katrina Kaif in the third part,” say trade sources.

Whether true or not, fans are now looking forward for the third part of the film. Salman has already greenlighted three projects – the second part of the Kick franchise, the Farhad Samji film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali for Sajid Nadiadwala and his fifth film with Sooraj Barjatya after Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

