Salman Khan’s charcoal painting

By Sanskriti Media

Salman Khan is sitting at home during the Coronavirus scare. But what exactly is the actor doing? Well he is into charcoal painting. The actor who was also seen painting a few weeks ago around his birthday and gifting many paintings to his guests at his Panvel farmhouse.

Sketching an abstract picture of two women, Salman is also seen in a video talking to camera. his sketching session by saying, "The way we dress is perhaps the best thing that our culture has ever done.”

Salman has been into painting for many years now and he even sells his paintings and the proceeds go to his NGO Being Human Foundation.

Sources also inform us that the actor is working on the post production and the editing of his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, handling the editing and doing some work as India has been put into lockdown for three whole weeks now.

Salman may not be doing what he likes to do best – acting and dancing, but then this editing and painting work seems to be keeping him rather busy and happy as well.

