Salman kicks aside earlier plans

By Sanskriti Media

Salman Khan may have made a commitment and now has plans to change it too. The 54-year-old actor who was to start shooting for the film Guns of North may have had a change of mind. He had already greenlighted three two other films earlier before the lockdown. But our sources are now sure that two of them may actually go on the floors earlier than planned all thanks to the plan for the film Kick 2.

Kick 2 is the sequel to Kick from Sajid Nadiawala whose debut directorial venture handed Salman a Rs 200 crore film then.

“Apart from directing it, Sajidbhai is also producing Kick 2. He is also the producer of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali starring Salman and directed by Farhad Samji. Another film that Salman was to do is Guns of North with Aayush Sharma. So if Kick 2 is on the horizon and there are talks about him doing another big film like Tiger 3, one is not sure where the Aayush and the Farhad film will fit into the scheme of things immediately. So they may surely be pushed for later,” says an industry source.

Apparently the actor went in for a lot of introspection about his life and career while sitting and looking back during the lockdown. “While his friends normally do not give him advice and he is the one giving all the gyaan based on his experience, Salman did listen to some opinions of his inmates at the Panvel farmhouse and has taken a call to get into doing two more franchise films earlier,” add sources.

Salman however has to come and wrap the shoot of Radhe at Mehboob Studios whenever he decides to return to a film set.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.